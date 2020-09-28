Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eleventh match of the 2020 Indian Premier League. The tourney moves to Abu Dhabi, wherein the David Warner-led side was beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders a few days ago. Meanwhile, DC will be high on confidence after defeating three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the previous encounter. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the match on September 29 (7:30 PM IST). In the last two encounters here, the batsmen have enjoyed their time on the pitch. Also, the surface has been equally favorable for both fast and spin bowling. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

DC DC favorites despite absence of Ashwin, Ishant

Delhi Capitals haven't looked back after winning the Super Over in their tournament opener against Kings XI Punjab. Although Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma are still recovering from respective injuries, DC have Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan at the disposal. Hence, they wouldn't like to alter the winning combination. Probable XI: Shaw, Dhawan, Hetmyer, Iyer (C), Pant (WK), Stoinis, Patel, Rabada, Mishra, Nortje, Avesh

SRH Will SRH draft Williamson in the XI?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to get their combination right in the first two games. They still need the experience of Kane Williamson, who is yet to play this season. However, SRH face a problem of plenty with skipper Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi around. Probable XI: Warner (C), Bairstow, Pandey, Garg, Nabi/Williamson, Saha (WK), Abhishek, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel, Natarajan

Data A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the edge over Delhi Capitals. In a total of 15 matches, they have won nine with a win percentage of 60.00. On the other hand, DC have won six win of them.

Records Records that can be broken in the match

DC opener Shikhar Dhawan is mere three maximums away from completing 100 sixes in the tournament. If he manages to slam a fifty, he could have the joint-second-most half-centuries (38) along with CSK's Suresh Raina. Among bowlers, Rashid Khan presently has the joint-best economy rate in the IPL with Anil Kumble (6.57). One more economical spell will make Rashid own the spot.

