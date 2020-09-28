Last updated on Sep 28, 2020, 11:29 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Former Indian skipper and the incumbent BCCI President Sourav Ganguly believes MS Dhoni will soon get his form back.
He backed the Chennai Super Kings skipper and stated that he needs some game-time to get back into the groove.
Notably, Dhoni has been under the scanner for batting slowly in the last two games against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively.
"In the current situation, it will take some time for him to get back to his old touch. He played a cricket match after about one year and six months. It's not easy however good you are. It will take some time," stated Ganguly.
MS Dhoni made a terrific return to competitive cricket, having led CSK to a five-wicket victory over MI in the tournament opener.
However, things went downhill from thereafter as CSK suffered consecutive defeats.
Following the two games, the experts targeted Dhoni for demoting himself in crucial run-chases.
His defensive approach against RR and DC was duly highlighted by the critics.
In the previous two games, Dhoni has batted at number seven (vs RR) and six (vs DC).
Ganguly too pointed out that Dhoni needs to bat at number four as the tournament progresses.
"When Dhoni was in prime form and was the captain, then I was in broadcast and had said that he should bat at number four," he added.
After the game against RR, Dhoni admitted it takes time to warm up after such a long break.
He also said that the 14-day quarantine also didn't help as the preparation-time was less.
Notably, CSK's campaign was earlier marred with a couple of players testing positive for COVID-19.
"I haven't batted for a long time. The 14-day quarantine doesn't help," he said.
Although Dhoni's strange decisions have raised some eyebrows so far, he certainly carries the propensity to assess the situation and acclimatize accordingly.
Nevertheless, a one-week break following the DC game would help the CSK contingent recoup.
They will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2.
It will be interesting to see if skipper Dhoni unleashes his beast mode against SRH.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.