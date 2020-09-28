Former Indian skipper and the incumbent BCCI President Sourav Ganguly believes MS Dhoni will soon get his form back. He backed the Chennai Super Kings skipper and stated that he needs some game-time to get back into the groove. Notably, Dhoni has been under the scanner for batting slowly in the last two games against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Quote Here is what Ganguly said

"In the current situation, it will take some time for him to get back to his old touch. He played a cricket match after about one year and six months. It's not easy however good you are. It will take some time," stated Ganguly.

Dhoni Dhoni has projected a defensive approach so far

MS Dhoni made a terrific return to competitive cricket, having led CSK to a five-wicket victory over MI in the tournament opener. However, things went downhill from thereafter as CSK suffered consecutive defeats. Following the two games, the experts targeted Dhoni for demoting himself in crucial run-chases. His defensive approach against RR and DC was duly highlighted by the critics.

Batting position Dhoni needs to promote himself to get more game time

In the previous two games, Dhoni has batted at number seven (vs RR) and six (vs DC). Ganguly too pointed out that Dhoni needs to bat at number four as the tournament progresses. "When Dhoni was in prime form and was the captain, then I was in broadcast and had said that he should bat at number four," he added.

Preparation 'I haven't batted for a long time'

After the game against RR, Dhoni admitted it takes time to warm up after such a long break. He also said that the 14-day quarantine also didn't help as the preparation-time was less. Notably, CSK's campaign was earlier marred with a couple of players testing positive for COVID-19. "I haven't batted for a long time. The 14-day quarantine doesn't help," he said.

What next? CSK to face SRH on October 2