28 Sep 2020
IPL 2020, RCB beat MI in Super-Over: Records broken
Written byParth DhallSports
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tenth game of 2020 IPL.
Navdeep Saini helped RCB win a Super-Over thriller against Mumbai Indians after Ishan Kishan helped his side tie-up the scores.
Notably, RCB have registered their second victory in the last nine matches and first since 2018 against the Mumbai-based franchise.
Here are the records broken.
Match
How did the match pan out?
RCB were off to a flier after MI invited them to bat.
The openers, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch shared an 81-run stand before Trent Boult dismissed the latter.
Later on, AB de Villiers' knock powered RCB to 201/3. He was duly supported by Shivam Dube at the end.
In reply, MI fell short despite heroic knocks by Ishan Kishan (99) and Kieron Pollard.
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers continues his carnage against MI
AB de Villiers yet again showed why is he regarded as one of the greatest hitters in world cricket.
He raced to his 35th IPL fifty as RCB went past 200 in the match.
AB, who registered an unbeaten 55, smashed four sixes in the match.
His last three innings against MI read as- 70* (41), 75 (51), 55* (24).
Do you know?
ABD has been a nightmare for bowlers at the death
AB de Villiers was on a roll in the second half of RCB's innings today. Interestingly, in the last three innings against Mumbai Indians, he has tallied 108 runs from 42 balls at a prolific strike-rate of 257.14 at the death (16-20).
Virat Kohli
Kohli fails to deliver once again
The recent form of Virat Kohli leaves RCB in a spot of bother.
Against Mumbai Indians, he could muster only three runs from 11 balls.
In the ongoing season, he has managed to score only 18 runs off 29 deliveries and is yet to record his first boundary.
Notably, this is the lowest tally in his first three innings of an IPL season.
Twitter Post
Kohli in the first three innings of every IPL season
18 runs in first three games for Kohli this IPL, his lowest in first three innings of an IPL season. #Kohli in first 3 inns of an IPL season:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 28, 2020
2008 - 37
2009 - 64
2010 - 35
2011 - 106
2012 - 71
2013 - 163
2014 - 80
2015 - 72
2016 - 187
2017 - 154
2018 - 109
2019 - 55
2020 - 18
Padikkal, Dube
Padikkal, Dube punish the MI bowlers
Devdutt Padikkal is enjoying a dream start to his debut IPL season.
He slammed his second fifty, having finished on 54 off 40 balls.
His blistering knock was laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Notably, his last 22 runs came off nine balls at a strike-rate of 220.
Meanwhile, Shivam Dube hammered 27 runs off 10 balls with the help of three sixes.
Dubai
Dubai is yet to witness a run-chase in IPL 2020
-
So far, no team has been able to complete a run-chase at the Dubai International Stadium.
At his venue, the chasing teams haven't made the most of the power-play.
The power-play scores at this venue are- KXIP vs DC: 35/3 (Target: 158), SRH vs RCB: 48/1 (164), RCB vs KXIP: 40/3 (207), CSK vs DC: 34/2 (176), MI vs RCB: 35/2 (202).
Twitter Post
Ishan Kishan had a terrific night
-
Highest scores by uncapped Indian players in IPL— Cricketpedia (@cricketpedia_in) September 28, 2020
120* Paul Valthaty vs CSK, Mohali, 2011
114* Manish Pandey vs Deccan Chargers, Centurion, 2009
99 Ishan Kishan vs RCB, Dubai, 2020 * #RCBvMI #RCB #MI pic.twitter.com/iWuyEXp9Nz