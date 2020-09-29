Premier League champions Liverpool fought back to claim a 3-1 win against Arsenal in gameweek 3 of the 2020-21 season. Arsenal had taken the lead through Alexandre Lacazette, however, the Reds rallied back with goals from Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Diogo Jota. Liverpool have maintained their 100% record this season. Here are the key numbers from the game.

#LIVARS Liverpool show class in their 3-1 win

Lacazette took advantage of Andrew Robertson's error to hand Arsenal a crucial 1-0 lead in the 25th minute. The Reds responded instantly as Sadio Mane pounced two minutes later after Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno managed to only push out Mohamed Salah's shot. Liverpool went ahead before half-time, with Robertson scoring. Jota then added the third in the dying stages to hand Liverpool the comforts.

Liverpool Liverpool script these terrific numbers

The Reds have won their last five home league games against Arsenal,. This is their longest run against the Gunners since a run of seven matches between 1981-1988. Liverpool fired 21 shots against Arsenal. Liverpool's tally reads 61 shots in three Premier League games this season. This is at least 17 more than any other side.

Duo Robertson and Mane impress for the Reds

Liverpool left-back Robertson has scored or assisted a goal in seven of his last eight Premier League games for the side. Meanwhile, Mane has scored in four of his five home league games against Arsenal for Liverpool. Mane has raced to 87 Premier League goals in total in 197 matches.

Do you know? An unwanted stat for the Arsenal