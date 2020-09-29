Gameweek two of the Serie A 2020-21 season got over, with several spectacular results on offer. A total of 43 goals were scored across 10 games. There were nine wins and one draw. Meanwhile, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scripted a special record in his side's 2-2 draw against Roma. Here we present the key numbers from gameweek 2.

Ronaldo Ronaldo becomes first player to notch this record

With his brace against Roma, Ronaldo became the first player to score 450 league goals, considering Europe's top five leagues. CR7 scored 84 Premier League goals for Manchester United and then amassed a record 311 goals in La Liga for Real Madrid. He has raced to 55 Serie A goals for Juventus, taking his tally to 450. Lionel Messi (445) is second behind Ronaldo.

Milan AC Milan script these records

AC Milan, who won 2-0 away against Crotone, haven't lost in 17 matches in a row in all competitions (W13 D4) for the first time since March 1996. Milan have won both their first two league matches in the Serie A without conceding goals for the first time since 2002-03.

Information Other top numbers from the Roma-Juventus encounter

As per Opta, Ronaldo has scored in both the first two league games of the season for the fourth time in his career, after 2009, 2011 and 2014. Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, no team has faced more penalties than Juventus (17).

Records Napoli's Mertens amasses record, Inter in history books

Napoli, who thrashed Genoa 6-0, saw Dries Mertens scoring a goal in both the first two league appearances for the first time in his Serie A career. With a comeback 4-3 victory against Fiorentina, Inter have won six Serie A games after being in a trailing position after the 85th minute of play, more than any other side in the Serie A history.

