Last updated on Sep 29, 2020, 02:04 pm
Written byParth Dhall
In the eleventh match of 2020 IPL, Delhi Capitals will square up with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Abu Dhabi.
While SRH eye their maiden win this season, the DC will be high on confidence after being unbeaten so far.
Meanwhile, the thrilling battle between SRH skipper David Warner and DC speedster Kagiso Rabada will grab eyeballs.
We analyze Warner's IPL performance against Rabada.
Presently, Warner is the fourth-highest run-scorer and in the IPL (4,748).
He also has 44 fifties to his name, most by a player in the tournament.
On the other hand, Rabada owns the best bowling average (17.42), having taken 35 wickets.
So far, Warner has scored 26 runs off 22 balls against Rabada (IPL), while Rabada has dismissed him twice in three matches.
Warner is the highest run-scorer against Delhi Capitals in the IPL among active SRH players. He has amassed 329 runs from ten matches at an average of 41.12 against them. The tally also comprises three half-centuries.
Delhi Capitals stole the show in the last face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (league-stage).
Chasing 156, SRH were steering toward victory with Warner scoring 51.
However, Rabada's phenomenal spell (22/4) choked the SRH as they were bundled out for 116.
Meanwhile, the first game of 2019 between the two sides saw SRH come on top.
They chased a nominal target of 131 with ease.
The impending game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, wherein the SRH were recently handed a seven-wicket defeat by KKR.
On the flip side, the Delhi Capitals are yet to play here this season.
As seen in the previous few games, the surface has enough help for the batsmen.
Hence, Warner would aim to make the most of it against Rabada.
