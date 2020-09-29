The New Zealand cricket team is set to begin its home season on November 27 at Eden Park and conclude on March 21 at Seddon Park. The likes of West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh are set to visit the country in the upcoming months. The Kiwis will be involved in all three formats of the game. Here ae further details.

WI West Indies will be the first to arrive

The likes of West Indies and Pakistan will both play two Tests apiece against NZ that will be part of the ICC World Test Championship. Meanwhile, Australia's trip will include only T20Is. WI will be the first to arrive, with the Caribbean side scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches.

Details Details about the other nations

Kane Williamson-led NZ will take on Pakistan next, starting off with three T20Is from December 18 while the two-Test series begins on Boxing Day (December 26). The Aussies will play five T20Is from February 21 to March 7 while Bangladesh start their series on March 13 with three ODIs, followed by three T20Is.

Cricket 'Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us'

White outlined two reasons for hosting these tours in New Zealand. "Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us for two reasons: international cricket brings in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket in New Zealand and, also, it's crucial that we look after the fans of the game and sport in general, especially during these difficult times," added White.

Quote I'm thrilled to be making this announcement today: NZC chief

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said he's thrilled to announce the dates for the home series. "I'm thrilled to be making this announcement today, given the uncertainty and difficulties over the past six or seven months," he said.

NZ vs WI New Zealand vs West Indies, schedule

Friday, Nov 27 - 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland. Sunday, Nov 29 - 2nd T20I, Bay Oval, Tauranga. Monday, Nov 30 - 3rd T20I, Bay Oval, Tauranga. Thursday, Dec 03 - Dec 7 - 1st Test Seddon Park, Hamilton. Friday, Dec 11 - Tue Dec 15 - 2nd Test Basin Reserve, Wellington.

NZ vs PAK New Zealand vs Pakistan, schedule

Friday, Dec 18 - 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland. Sunday, Dec 20 - 2nd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton. Tuesday, Dec 22 - 3rd T20I, McLean Park, Napier. Saturday, Dec 26 - Dec 30 - 1st Test, Bay Oval, Tauranga. Sunday, Jan 03 - Jan 07 - 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

NZ vs BAN New Zealand vs Bangladesh, limited-overs series

Saturday, Mar 13 - 1st ODI, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin. Wednesday, Mar 17 - 2nd ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Saturday, Mar 20 - 3rd ODI, Basin Reserve, Wellington. Tuesday, Mar 23 - 1st T20I, McLean Park, Napier. Friday, Mar 26 - 2nd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland. Sunday, Mar 28 - 3rd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Information NZ vs AUS, T20Is