-
Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eleventh fixture of the IPL 2020 season.
As DC aim to continue their unbeaten run, they would want their skipper Shreyas Iyer to lead from the front.
The Indian batsman has a decent record against the David Warner-led franchise.
Let us analyze his IPL performance against SRH.
-
-
His record against Sunrisers Hyderabad
-
In the Indian Premier League, Shreyas Iyer has racked up 1,746 runs from 64 matches at an average of 30.63.
He also has 13 fifties to his name.
Notably, Iyer is the second-highest run-scorer against SRH among active DC players after Rishabh Pant (328).
So far, he has aggregated 286 runs from nine matches at an impressive average of 35.75.
-
Shreyas Iyer vs SRH bowlers
-
The battle between Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling contingent is certainly one to look out for.
Thus far, he has scored 38 runs off 40 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvneshwar has dismissed him thrice in seven matches.
Against Rashid Khan, he has amassed 60 runs from 51 balls with Rashid dismissing him once in six matches.
-
IPL: Shreyas Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
-
-
DC vs SRH: What to expect?
-
The upcoming encounter between the two teams is expected to be a thriller.
Although SRH fare better as far as the head-to-head record is concerned, DC are deemed favorites for this contest.
Besides, Iyer would want to capitalize on his substantial starts, something he hasn't done so far.
His last two scores in the IPL read as - 26 (vs CSK), 39 (vs KXIP).