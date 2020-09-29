Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eleventh fixture of the IPL 2020 season. As DC aim to continue their unbeaten run, they would want their skipper Shreyas Iyer to lead from the front. The Indian batsman has a decent record against the David Warner-led franchise. Let us analyze his IPL performance against SRH.

Record His record against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the Indian Premier League, Shreyas Iyer has racked up 1,746 runs from 64 matches at an average of 30.63. He also has 13 fifties to his name. Notably, Iyer is the second-highest run-scorer against SRH among active DC players after Rishabh Pant (328). So far, he has aggregated 286 runs from nine matches at an impressive average of 35.75.

Battles Shreyas Iyer vs SRH bowlers

The battle between Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling contingent is certainly one to look out for. Thus far, he has scored 38 runs off 40 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvneshwar has dismissed him thrice in seven matches. Against Rashid Khan, he has amassed 60 runs from 51 balls with Rashid dismissing him once in six matches.

Twitter Post IPL: Shreyas Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

DC vs SRH DC vs SRH: What to expect?