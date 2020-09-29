The Champions League 2020-21 season is all set to start from October 20 onwards, with the draw taking place on Thursday. Last season produced an enthralling display of football, with Bayern Munich winning their sixth trophy and equaling Liverpool's feat. One is expecting several records to be scripted in the upcoming 2020-21 season. Here we present the same.

Goals Lewandowski and Benzema can go past legend Raul

Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski has netted 68 career Champions League goals. The Polish international needs four goals in the upcoming season to surpass Raul (71). This feat would see Lewandowski become the third-highest scorer in the competition after Cristiano Ronaldo (130) and Lionel Messi (115). Meanwhile, Real Madrid star Karim Benzema (65) needs seven goals to go past Raul.

Muller Thomas Muller can register these Champions League records

Bayern's Thomas Muller has scored 46 goals in the Champions League. He needs four more to reach the 50-goal mark. Muller could become only the eighth player with 50 or more goals in the Champions League. The German can also surpass the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (48) and Alfredo di Stefano (49). He could become only the second Bayern player with 50-plus UCL goals.

Information Appearances: Ronaldo and Messi can script these milestones

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 170 appearances in the Champions League. If Juventus qualify for the round of 16, Ronaldo will surpass record-holder Iker Casillas (177). Lionel Messi (143 games) could become only the second Barcelona player after Xavi (151) to appear in 150-plus UCL matches.

Information Assists: Di Maria and Benzema can overtake these stars