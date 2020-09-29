The head coach of Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, lauded Washington Sundar for his exceptional performance against Mumbai Indians in the Monday night thriller. Notably, the Royal Challengers Bangalore off-spinner conceded only 12 runs in his four overs as the match went into Super Over. Following the game, Shastri termed Sundar's economical spell the "best performance" of IPL 2020 so far.

Twitter Post Here is what Shastri wrote on Twitter

In a batsman’s world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special ✊ #IPL2020 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/xIW97CnIxB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 28, 2020

Match How did the match pan out?

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians as Navdeep Saini helped RCB win the all-important Super Over. Earlier, Ishan Kishan (99) and Kieron Pollard (60*) helped his side tie-up the scores after RCB posted a mammoth 201. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal (54), Aaron Finch (52) and AB de Villiers (55*) starred for RCB, while skipper Virat Kohli failed to deliver yet again.

Sundar Sundar finished with bowling figures of 1/12

RCB skipper Kohli introduced Washington Sundar in the second over after Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana delivered opening one. The former went on to bowl some tight lines and thereby restricted the MI batsmen from scoring freely. Eventually, Sundar finished with bowling figures of 1/12, including an economy-rate of mere 3.00. Interestingly, all the other RCB bowlers conceded over 40 runs in the match.

Do you know? Sundar enters this elite club of RCB bowlers

Following his spell, Sundar registered the joint-third-best economy-rate with Anil Kumble (3.00), by an RCB bowler in the IPL. The top-two bowlers on the tally are Yuzvendra Chahal (1.50 vs CSK, 2019) and Samuel Badree (2.25 vs MI, 2017).

