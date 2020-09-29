The Indian Premier League 2020 season is raining with sixes at the moment. With just 10 matches gone by, the delayed IPL 2020 season, being held in the UAE has witnessed a total of 153 sixes hit so far. This is a staggering start and if things continue in the same vein, we will see record-breaking moments. Here we decode the same.

Less than 10 Only four matches have witnessed less than 10 maximums

Out of the 10 games, only four matches have seen less than 10 sixes being hit. The IPL opener had seen nine hit in the match between CSK and MI. Seven sixes were hit in the third match between SRH and RCB. Only three sixes were hit in match number seven between CSK and DC. Match number eight had eight sixes (KKR vs SRH).

Most sixes Matches with the most sixes this season

Match number four between RR and CSK had witnessed the most sixes hit so far this season (33). The encounter saw RR smash 17 sixes to CSK's 16. Notably, Sanju Samson led the tally in the match (nine). Meanwhile, the Royals' match against KXIP had 29 sixes, whereas, RCB versus MI had 26.

Venues A look at the sixes hit (venue wise)

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted five games so far. A total of 58 sixes have been hit at this venue (11.6 per game). The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has seen 33 sixes hit in three matches (11 per game). Lastly, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has witnessed a stupendous 62 maximums in just two games.

Information Samson leads the tally with 16 sixes