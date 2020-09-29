The twelfth match of 2020 IPL will see Rajasthan Royals taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. Notably, the Royals have been simply unstoppable with the bat this season, having crossed the 200-run mark twice in two matches. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders would want star all-rounder Andre Russell to fire against RR in the upcoming game. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30 (7:30 PM IST). In the last two encounters at this venue, the teams batting first have notched up over 200 runs. Yet again, the wicket will be favorable for the batsmen. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

RR RR have had a terrific start to their IPL campaign

Having won the previous match against Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest-ever chase in the IPL history. As mentioned, they have aggregated over 200 runs in each of their two matches and are the only side besides Delhi Capitals sans a single defeat this season. Probable XI: Buttler (WK), Smith (C), Samson, Uthappa, Tewatia, Parag, Curran, Archer, Gopal, Unadkat, Rajpoot.

KKR Skipper Karthik unlikely to make any change in the line-up

All eyes will be on youngster Shubman Gill, whose gritty 62-ball 70 steered KKR to victory against SRH. Although skipper Dinesh Karthik still looks unsteady with the bat, Eoin Morgan's presence bolsters the batting. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine's spot could be reviewed as he has failed at the top so far. Probable XI: Narine, Shubman, Karthik (C/WK), Rana, Morgan, Russell, Cummins, Nagarkoti, Varun, Kuldeep, Mavi.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Kolkata Knight Riders have had the edge over Rajasthan Royals. In a total of 20 matches, KKR have won ten with a win percentage of 55.00. On the other hand, RR have won eight of them.

Stats RR vs KKR: Stats that matter

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa (4,425) could surpass MS Dhoni (4,476) to hold the eighth spot on the all-time runs tally. The former is 51 runs away from doing so. Meanwhile, Steve Smith (2,141) requires 33 more runs to eclipse legend Rahul Dravid (2,174). Among bowlers, Sunil Narine (123) needs four more scalps to emulate Ravichandran Ashwin (127).

