Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in the eleventh match of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Notably, the David Warner-led side registered their first victory in the ongoing season and tenth overall against DC. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals lost their maiden game after winning their previous two encounters. Here are the records broken in the match.

Match How did the match pan out?

The likes of David Warner (45) and Jonny Bairstow (53) provided SRH a steady start as they were put into bat by DC. As the duo departed, Kane Williamson took over and propelled SRH to 162/4. Debutant Abdul Samad too played a resounding cameo of 12 runs. In reply, the DC batsmen failed to capitalize upon the starts and were refrained from scoring eventually.

Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma enters the list of veterans

Pace spearhead Ishant Sharma finally returned to the fray after recovering from his back injury that kept him out of the first two games. He entered the elite cub of players, who took part in the inaugural IPL season and are also playing in the thirteenth edition. Since 2008, he has represented as many as six franchises in the tournament.

Do you know? Warner and Bairstow couldn't make the most of power-play

SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow managed to score only 38/0 in the first six against DC. This is the lowest power-play score for SRH with both of them at the crease. Other such scores are - 54/0, 69/0, 59/0, 62/0, 40/0, and 72/0.

Powerplay DC too falter in the power-play overs

As far as the runs in power-play are concerned, Delhi Capitals too haven't capitalized much. They have registered these scores during the power-play in the first three matches - 23/3 vs KXIP, 36/0 vs CSK, 34/1 vs SRH. Interestingly, DC are the only side to score less than six runs per over (run-rate: 5.16) in the power-play, this season.

Kagiso Rabada Rabada shines with the ball

Yet again, speedster Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of Delhi Capitals' bowlers. He scalped two wickets and finished with an economy-rate of 5.20. Rabada has now taken at least two wickets in 10 consecutive IPL matches. His bowling figures in the last ten games read as - 4/21, 2/42, 4/22, 2/38, 2/23, 2/37, 2/31, 2/28, 3/26, 2/21

Rashid Khan Best bowling figures for Rashid in the IPL

SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan finally spilled his magic in the UAE and gave a run for the money to DC batsmen. He ended up taking three wickets for 14 runs at an economy-rate of 3.50. Notably, this became his best figures in the IPL history after 3/19 vs GL (Hyderabad, 2017), 3/19 vs KXIP (Hyderabad, 2018), 3/19 vs KKR (Kolkata, 2018).