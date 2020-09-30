Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the twelfth match of 2020 IPL. Notably, RR are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, who made a return in the last match, will aim to boost RR's top-order. It will be interesting to see how he fares against veteran spinner Sunil Narine. We analyze his performance against Narine.

Presently, Buttler owns 1,390 runs in the IPL from 46 matches at an average of 34.75. He also has nine fifties and a strike-rate of 150.10 to his name. On the other hand, Narine is the eighth-highest wicket-taker, having taken 123 wickets. So far, Buttler has scored 28 runs off 25 balls against Narine (IPL), while Narine has dismissed him once in five matches.

Buttler is the third-highest run-scorer against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL among active RR players. He has amassed 184 runs from six matches at an average of 36.80 against them. The tally also comprises a strike-rate of 138.34

In the previous IPL edition, the contest was even, as both the sides won a game each against each other. KKR won the first game by eight wickets, chasing 140 in mere 13.5 overs. While Buttler scored a 34-ball 37, Narine registered score of 47 (25) and bowling figures of 0/22 in the match. Meanwhile, RR clinched a three-wicket victory the following game.

