Chelsea have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham on penalties. Mason Mount missed the crucial spot-kick as Tottenham overcame Chelsea 5-4 on penalties after the match had ended in a 1-1 draw. Nine penalties had been converted before Mount stepped up to see the ball clip the post. Here we present the key records.

#TOTCHE How did the match pan out?

The Blues had dominated the first half and forward Timo Werner netted his first goal for the club with a clinical finish into the bottom corner. Spurs responded in the second half and debutant Sergio Reguilon marked his presence in the game. After hitting the post earlier, his cross sailed through to the back post for Erik Lamela to coolly convert from six yards.

Stats Penalty shootout issues galore for the Blues

Chelsea have lost six of their last eight League Cup penalty shootouts. This includes all three at the fourth-round stage (vs Burnley in 2008-09 and Stoke in 2015-16). Tottenham's Erik Lamela has been directly involved in six goals in his last four League Cup starts for the side (three goals, three assists).

Mourinho Jose Mourinho scripts these numbers

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has progressed from 26 of his 31 League Cup ties. This is the first time he has ever progressed via a penalty shootout in the competition, losing his previous three. Mourinho has faced Frank Lampard four times without winning in his managerial career (D2 L2). Each of the two Carabao Cup meetings between Mourinho and Lampard have gone to shootouts.

Werner Timo Werner opens his account for Chelsea