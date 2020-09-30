Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs. 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, DC went on to lose their maiden encounter in the IPL 2020 season after two wins on the trot. Here are further details.

Offence It was Iyer's first offence of the season

Since it was Iyer's his first offence of the season, the DC captain was fined Rs. 12 lakh under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offence. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Iyer was fined Rs. 12 lakh," it added.

Quote Iyer fined for slow over-rate

Details Key details about the second and third over-rate offences

A second over-rate offence would result in a fine of Rs. 24 lakh for the captain and of Rs. 6 lakh or 25% of the match fee from every other player in the team, whichever is lesser. A third offence will cost the captain Rs. 30 lakh and a ban. Each player will be fined Rs. 12 lakh or 50% of the match fee.

Information Last week, RCB skipper Kohli was fined for slow over-rate

Last week, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was found guilty of his team maintaining a slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab and was also fined Rs. 12 lakh. RCB went on to lose that match in a one-sided contest.

Rule What does the rule say?