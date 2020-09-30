Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been reeling at the bottom of the points table. The MS Dhoni-led side have lost two successive games after winning the opener. The absence of key players such as Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu have also hurt their cause. Here we decode CSK's campaign.

CSK CSK's performance so far in IPL 2020

After winning against Mumbai Indians, CSK weren't up to the mark and suffered big time with their decision making and overall approach. A net run rate of -0.804 highlights the struggle. Moreover, things need to improve drastically for CSK. CSK, who last played on September 25, face SRH next on October 2. Perhaps the week's break will help them get together.

Miss What has been missing this season?

The performance with the bat has been CSK's downfall. The senior figures have disappointed. Besides Faf du Plessis, none of the CSK players have looked convincing. Dhoni's decision to send other players ahead of him in two successive games, hurt the side. CSK have also left it too late for their liking while chasing. Moreover, the absence of Suresh Raina has been felt.

Key players Rayudu and Bravo's absence have played a part

Rayudu was superb in the opening encounter and played a match-winning knock. However, he suffered an injury to miss the next two games for the side. CSK are set to have him back against SRH and that bolsters the batting. Also, Dwayne Bravo is set to make a return as well as he missed three matches due to injury.

Impact The impact Rayudu and Bravo can have

Rayudu and Bravo's return will boost CSK and it gives them a new line-up to go with. Bravo can fit in and join the likes of Faf, Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood as the four foreigners. He is an excellent all-rounder, who is a celebrated T20 figure. Meanwhile, Rayudu adds more depth in the batting. He can come in as the opener alongside Faf.

Performances Their performances in recent seasons