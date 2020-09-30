Last updated on Sep 30, 2020, 02:45 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been reeling at the bottom of the points table.
The MS Dhoni-led side have lost two successive games after winning the opener.
The absence of key players such as Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu have also hurt their cause.
Here we decode CSK's campaign.
After winning against Mumbai Indians, CSK weren't up to the mark and suffered big time with their decision making and overall approach.
A net run rate of -0.804 highlights the struggle.
Moreover, things need to improve drastically for CSK.
CSK, who last played on September 25, face SRH next on October 2.
Perhaps the week's break will help them get together.
The performance with the bat has been CSK's downfall.
The senior figures have disappointed.
Besides Faf du Plessis, none of the CSK players have looked convincing.
Dhoni's decision to send other players ahead of him in two successive games, hurt the side.
CSK have also left it too late for their liking while chasing.
Moreover, the absence of Suresh Raina has been felt.
Rayudu was superb in the opening encounter and played a match-winning knock.
However, he suffered an injury to miss the next two games for the side.
CSK are set to have him back against SRH and that bolsters the batting.
Also, Dwayne Bravo is set to make a return as well as he missed three matches due to injury.
Rayudu and Bravo's return will boost CSK and it gives them a new line-up to go with.
Bravo can fit in and join the likes of Faf, Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood as the four foreigners.
He is an excellent all-rounder, who is a celebrated T20 figure.
Meanwhile, Rayudu adds more depth in the batting.
He can come in as the opener alongside Faf.
Bravo, who has 147 career IPL scalps, have been effective with the ball for CSK of late.
Since the franchise's return in 2018, Bravo finished with 25 scalps in two editions.
Meanwhile, Rayudu had a dream IPL 2018 campaign, scoring 600-plus runs.
He failed to repeat the show last year and managed 282 runs at 23.50.
In IPL 2020, he scored 71 against Mumbai.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.