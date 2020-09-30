The football summer transfer window will slam shut around Europe next Monday, October 5, after clubs were given an extended period to do deals as a result of the coronavirus shutdown. We have had some major moves this summer with different clubs following different strategies. However, the overall dealings have been quieter. Here we look at players who could still make big moves.

Jadon Sancho United desperate to land Dortmund's Sancho

The biggest transfer saga this summer has been Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. The England international has been Manchester United's long-term target. United, who finally made a formal bid to bring Sancho (£91m), have seen their bid get rejected by Dortmund, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday. Dortmund want to keep Sancho and have stayed firm on their £108m valuation. Expect some late drama here.

Houssem Aouar Houssem Aouar is a target for Arsenal and Juventus

The 22-year-old mid-fielder has been a subject of interest from several quarters after impressing of late for French club Lyon. Lyon's absence from continental competition increases their need to sell the player. But the chances of them getting the 60 million euros they reportedly want for the playmaker seem to be non-existent. Recently, Arsenal submiitted a bid of 38 million euros.

Sergino Dest Sergino Dest can end up at Barca

19-year-old Ajax defender could be the latest in a long line of players to come out of the Dutch club. Dest has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, who are looking for a new right-back after selling Nelson Semedo. Dest is set to move to the Camp Nou with Barcelona willing to pay an initial 20 million euros to beat Bayern Munich to his signature.

Telles, Memphis Alex Telles and Memphis Depay could switch pastures