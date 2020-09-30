Last updated on Sep 30, 2020, 04:34 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Rajasthan Royals are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming fixture of the IPL 2020.
Notably, RR remains the only unbeaten side this season after Delhi Capitals lost their recent match to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, who usually fares well against RR, would want to perform with the bat.
Let us analyze his IPL performance against RR.
As of now, Dinesh Karthik has amassed 3,684 runs from 184 matches at an average of 26.89 in the IPL.
He also has 18 fifties to his name.
Interestingly, Karthik is the third-highest run-scorer against RR after Suresh Raina (609) and AB de Villiers (581).
He has scored 518 runs in 23 matches at 37.00 against them, including three fifties.
Karthik has slammed the joint-second-most sixes against RR (21) in the IPL along with Universe Boss Chris Gayle. This tally is led by veteran Yuvraj Singh, who owns 28 maximums. Besides, Karthik's best IPL score (97*) also came against RR in 2019.
Interestingly, Karthik hasn't been dismissed by any of the RR fast bowlers (IPL), who played in their last match.
Thus far, he has scored 38 runs off 24 balls against Jofra Archer, and 27 off 14 balls against Ankit Rajpoot.
However, his record against Jaydev Unadkat is even more substantial.
Karthik has hammered him for 104 runs off 56 balls in the tournament.
So far, Karthik seems to have struggled against wrist-spinners.
He was dismissed by leg-spinners Rahul Chahar (vs MI) and Rashid Khan (vs SRH) respectively in the previous two games.
It will be interesting to see how he tackles the spin of RR spinner Rahul Tewatia as Karthik is yet to face him in the IPL.
He would certainly aim to iron his chinks.
