Record Karthik's IPL record against RR

As of now, Dinesh Karthik has amassed 3,684 runs from 184 matches at an average of 26.89 in the IPL. He also has 18 fifties to his name. Interestingly, Karthik is the third-highest run-scorer against RR after Suresh Raina (609) and AB de Villiers (581). He has scored 518 runs in 23 matches at 37.00 against them, including three fifties.

Information More records of Karthik versus RR

Karthik has slammed the joint-second-most sixes against RR (21) in the IPL along with Universe Boss Chris Gayle. This tally is led by veteran Yuvraj Singh, who owns 28 maximums. Besides, Karthik's best IPL score (97*) also came against RR in 2019.

Battles Karthik vs RR bowlers

Interestingly, Karthik hasn't been dismissed by any of the RR fast bowlers (IPL), who played in their last match. Thus far, he has scored 38 runs off 24 balls against Jofra Archer, and 27 off 14 balls against Ankit Rajpoot. However, his record against Jaydev Unadkat is even more substantial. Karthik has hammered him for 104 runs off 56 balls in the tournament.

RR vs KKR RR vs KKR: What to expect?

So far, Karthik seems to have struggled against wrist-spinners. He was dismissed by leg-spinners Rahul Chahar (vs MI) and Rashid Khan (vs SRH) respectively in the previous two games. It will be interesting to see how he tackles the spin of RR spinner Rahul Tewatia as Karthik is yet to face him in the IPL. He would certainly aim to iron his chinks.