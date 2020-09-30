11 matches have been played in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in UAE. The tournament has seen some commendable performances so far both with bat and ball. As far the Purple Cap is considered, the race is intensifying as days progress. Several bowlers have stood tall to stake a claim so far. Here are the Purple Cap contenders this season.

Rabada Kagiso Rabada has started from where he left off

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has been a consistent force for Delhi Capitals since last season. Rabada, who claimed 25 scalps last season, has got off to a perfect start in IPL 2020. Having played three matches, Rabada has claimed seven wickets so far at an economy rate of 6.25. The right-arm fast bowler is effective all around and expect him to finish strongly.

Boult, Curran Trent Boult leads the show for MI, Curran has impressed

Senior pacer Trent Boult is leading the show for Mumbai Indians with the ball. Boult has caused problems with his consistency with the ball, claiming five scalps at an economy rate of 7.67. Notably, he has taken wickets in all the three matches for MI. Another left-arm pacer in the form of Sam Curran has stood out for Chennai. He has five wickets too.

Information Mohammed Shami can be the star for KXIP

Mohammed Shami has stuck to the basics and this has helped him in claiming wickets. Shami, who has improved rapidly at the death, has accounted for seven wickets at a rate under eight. He has been the leader of the KXIP bowling pack.

Spinners Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal are consistent forces