Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the invincible Rajasthan Royals in the twelfth match of IPL 2020. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on September 30. Notably, the venue in Dubai has seen quite a few high-scoring matches in the ongoing season. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let us analyze how the teams have fared at the stadium so far.

Details A look at the matches so far (Dubai)

The Dubai International Stadium has already witnessed two Super-Over thrillers in the IPL season so far. While Delhi Capitals won the first game against Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the second one against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The first-innings score on this venue in the five matches are - 157/8, 163/5, 206/3, 175/3, and 201/3.

Information IPL 2020: What has been the general trend?

Interestingly, no team has managed to chase a total at this venue in the previous five matches. Even then, the captains winning the toss have elected to bowl. Hence, toss will also be an important factor in the impending game (RR vs KKR).

Pitch, changes Batsmen have taken control after the first few matches

After the first few matches in Dubai, the wicket has become favorable for batting. All the first-innings totals have crossed the 150-run mark. Also, it is interesting to note that fast bowlers have been more prevalent on the surface here as the tournament has progressed. In the upcoming game, all eyes will be on star speedsters Jofra Archer and Pat Cummins.

Information Dubai International Stadium: Stats

Dubai has hosted a total number of 61 T20s so far. As many as 34 matches been won by the teams batting first. Moreover, the average first and second-innings score here are 144 and 122 respectively. However, the recent IPL numbers have defied the odds.

RR vs KKR What to expect?