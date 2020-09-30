Chennai Super Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th fixture of IPL 2020. The match will be held in Dubai, wherein Delhi Capitals beat CSK. Meanwhile, SRH won their first game this season with a 15-run victory over DC. Notably, the two teams are sitting at the bottom half of the points table, with CSK holding the eighth spot. Here's the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 2 (7:30 PM IST). The previous few encounters at this venue have been high-scoring thrillers. As the tournament has progressed, the wicket has become favorable for the batsmen. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

CSK Bravo, Rayudu fit to play the game

The Chennai Super Kings seem to have faltered after winning the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians. Skipper MS Dhoni has also been under the scanner, owing to his quirky decisions. Nevertheless, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed the availability of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu for the next game. Probable XI: Vijay/Gaikwad, Watson, du Plessis, Rayudu, Dhoni (C/WK), Bravo, Curran, Jadeja, Thakur, Chahar, Chawla

SRH Skipper Warner wouldn't like to alter the winning combination

SRH made a strong comeback after losing the first two games to RCB and KKR. Their 15-run victory over DC was duly powered by Rashid Khan's 15/3. Furthermore, Kane Williamson also bolstered the batting, which earlier looked bleak. They are likely to go with the same combination against CSK. Probable XI: Warner (C), Bairstow (WK), Pandey, Williamson, Priyam, Samad, Abhishek, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel, Natarajan

Data A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, the Chennai Super Kings clearly rule the roost. In a total of 12 matches, CSK have won nine with a win percentage of 75.00. On the other hand, SRH have won three of them.

Milestones Dhoni, Jadeja eye these records

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (4,476) could surpass both Chris Gayle (4,484) and AB de Villiers (4,529) on the all-time runs tally. By scoring 24 more runs, he would become the seventh player to reach the 4,500-run mark in the tournament. Also, Dhoni is a boundary away from completing 300 IPL fours. His compatriot Ravindra Jadeja is 50 away from completing 2,000 runs.

