Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by a margin of 37 runs, in the 12th match of IPL 2020. Notably, the Dinesh Karthik-led franchise registered their second win of the tournament, having lost their tournament opener to Mumbai Indians. They also ended the winning run of RR, who had remained unbeaten this season before this match. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

RR won the toss and as expected, they elected to field. Although KKR were off to an ideal start with, Sunil Narine departed for 15 (14). Meanwhile, his opening partner Shubman Gill racked up a brilliant 47 off 34 balls. Eventually, a resounding knock by Eoin Morgan (34*) guided KKR to 174/6 after 20. In reply, RR batsmen were no match to KKR's bowlers.

Russell Russell hits his first six of IPL 2020

After two matches, the Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell finally broke the shackles as he played a 24-run cameo. His slammed three maximums and finished with a strike-rate of 171.43. Notably, Russell hammered his first six of the ongoing season off his 19th ball (overall). It is interesting to note that Russell takes less than seven balls to hit a six in the IPL.

Narine Narine fails to deliver as an opener

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine failed to capitalize upon his start, this time against RR. After slamming 2 fours and a solitary six, Narine fell to Jaydev Unadkat. Following the game, Narine's spot at the top could be reviewed as he hasn't fired as yet. His scores in the last nine IPL innings read as - 6, 2, 18, 25, 11, 0*, 9, 0, 15.

Information Archer bowls the fastest delivery of IPL 2020 (152.1 KPH)

Jofra Archer was on a roll today as he consistently fired searing thunderbolts. He notched the fastest delivery of this season, which was bowled at 152.1 KPH. Archer also kept on crossing the 145-mark throughout the match. At the end, he registered figures of 18/2.

Nagarkoti First IPL wicket for Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Playing his second match, KKR fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti scalped his maiden wicket in the Indian Premier League. He dismissed the experienced Robin Uthappa to reach this milestone. Overall, he claimed two scalps for 13 runs in the match. Nagarkoti also took a stunning catch in the out-field as Jofra Archer lifted one to long-off, toward the end.

Eoin Morgan Morgan shines for KKR