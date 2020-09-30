Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of IPL 2020. Besides handing RCB a 97-run defeat, the KXIP have been unlucky so far. They earlier lost the Super-Over thriller to DC and then failed to defend 223 against RR. Meanwhile, MI also eye a win following a heartbreaking loss to RCB. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the match on October 1 (7:30 PM IST). In the previous few encounters here, the batsmen have found the wicket sticky to go for strokes freely. Also, the surface has equally assisted spinners and fast bowlers. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

KXIP Sheldon Cottrell could be dropped

Barring the first game against DC, KXIP haven't done much wrong in the tournament so far. Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been unstoppable and hold the top-two spots on the runs tally. Meanwhile, Sheldon Cottrell, who conceded 52 against RR, could be replaced with Chris Jordan. Probable XI: Mayank, Rahul (C/WK), Pooran, Maxwell, Nair, Neesham, Sarfaraz, Ashwin, Shami, Cottrell/Jordan, Bishnoi

MI Will Saurabh Tiwary return to the side?

The likes of Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against RCB. However, Kishan, who replaced the unfit Saurabh Tiwary, stood out among the two. It remains to be seen if the latter gets back into the side. Probable XI: de Kock (WK), Rohit (C), Suryakumar, Kishan, Hardik, Pollard, Krunal, Chahar, Pattinson, Boult, Bumrah

Data A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Mumbai Indians have the edge over Kings XI Punjab. In a total of 24 matches, they have won 13 with a win percentage of 54.16. On the other hand, KXIP have won 11 win of them.

Milestones History beckons for Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is all set to become the third cricketer with 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League after Virat Kohli (5,430) and Suresh Raina (5,368). He is mere two runs away (4,998) from achieving the historic feat. Rohit, who is already the leading run-scorer for MI against KXIP, requires ten more to get past the 600-run mark (vs KXIP).

Information Dream11: Rahul, Kishan get leadership roles