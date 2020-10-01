Rajasthan Royals' Robin Uthappa was seen applying saliva on the ball in his side's loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. He violated ICC's COVID-19 protocol after dropping a Sunil Narine skier in the fifth ball of the third over on Wednesday. He applied saliva after collecting the ball at the mid-on region. Here's more.

The IPL has not issued any statement on the incident so far. The ICC banned the use of saliva to shine the ball due to the novel coronavirus pandemic this year. Rajasthan failed to chase down a target of 175 against KKR in Dubai. They managed 137/9 in 20 overs. Uthappa had a poor outing after scoring just two from seven balls.

"Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," the ICC had said in a statement released.

As per the rules, the players are permitted to use saliva to shine the ball during the match. Although the umpires shall be lenient towards players who are found using saliva initially, subsequent instances will result in a team warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings, but repeated use will result in a five-run penalty.

In June, the ICC had announced interim changes to the playing regulations. The changes included ban on saliva usage to shine the ball in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. However, the global cricket board permitted the use of body sweat for the same. Additionally, use of any external or substance had been barred from the game.

