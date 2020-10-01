Kings XI Punjab will take on Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of IPL 2020. Both teams were involved in thrillers in their previous respective encounters and will want to keep the aura going. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who is the leading run-scorer this season, will hope to excel. It will be interesting to see how he fares against premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Here's more.

IPL A look at Rahul and Bumrah's IPL show

Both players have enjoyed success in the IPL and their performances have been strong. KXIP skipper Rahul has scored 2,199 runs from 61 innings at an average of 44.88. He has two hundreds and 17 fifties under his belt at a staggering strike-rate of 139.79. Meanwhile, Bumrah owns 85 wickets in 80 matches, including a best match haul of 3/7.

Do you know? Rahul has fared well against JB

As of now, KL Rahul has managed to score 82 runs off 61 balls by Bumrah in the IPL. On the other hand, the consistent Bumrah has dismissed Rahul just once. It remains to be seen who comes out on top tonight.

Performance Rahul close to the 500-run mark against MI

In his IPL career so far, Rahul has amassed 486 runs in 10 matches against MI He has one ton and three fifties against Rohit Sharma's side. Rahul, who averages 69.42 against MI, needs 14 more to register 500 runs. He could become only the 11th player to do so. Meanwhile, Bumrah has claimed 12 wickets against KXIP at 20.33.

IPL 2020 How have these two performed in IPL 2020?

In the ongoing season, Rahul has scored 222 runs so far. He has already hit a record-breaking 132*, besides a fifty as well. The stylish batsman has notched 23 fours and nine sixes. Meanwhile, Bumrah hasn't been at his best so far. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 9.75.

