Last updated on Oct 01, 2020, 02:19 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Bayern Munich have continued to show their mettle on the field in a year that has been brilliant for them.
The Bavarians overcame rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to win the German Super Cup.
This was their second trophy in the ongoing 2020-21 season.
Notably, Bayern won the treble last season as well.
Here we present the key numbers.
Bayern took the lead through Corentin Tolisso's close-range finish before Thomas Muller doubled their advantage with a header.
Dortmund fought back with Erling Haaland teeing up Julian Brandt before scoring himself in the 55th minute.
Joshua Kimmich hit the winner eight minutes from time to hand his side another important win.
Hansi Flick had joined the club as an assistant manager in July 2019.
In November, Flick was promoted to the interim manager position and then became permanent in December.
In 40 games managed across competitions, Flick has won 36, besides losing only thrice.
He has win percentage of 90.00. Under him, Bayern have a goal difference of +97.
Notably, this was Bayern's fifth trophy in 2020. They won the Bundesliga 2019-20 title and secured the DFB-Pokal and Champions League to win the treble. And this season, they saw off Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup and have now pocketed this trophy.
Bayern ace Thomas Muller won his 27th trophy with the club. He is now the most decorated German player of all time.
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Bundesliga— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) September 30, 2020
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 DFB Pokal
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 DFL Supercup
🏆🏆 Champions League
🏆🏆 Super Cup
🏆 World Cup
🏆 Club World Cup @esmuellert_'s 27th trophy makes him the most decorated German player of all time. Legend of the game. ⭐#MiaSanFamily pic.twitter.com/B4l9rYqMve
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.