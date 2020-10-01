Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma could join an elite list when his side takes on Kings XI Punjab in the match number 13 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. MI have played three games this season, winning one and losing twice. They are sixth in the IPL 2020 table. Here we look at the records Rohit could script tonight.

Rohit Rohit two runs away from this milestone

Rohit has amassed 4,998 runs in the competition so far at an average of 31.63. He needs just two runs to reach 5,000 IPL runs. He will be the third player to achieve this feat in the IPL after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. Kohli has scored 5,430 runs at 37.19, whereas, Raina, who decided to skip this edition, has amassed 5,368 runs.

Rohit vs KXIP Rohit 10 shy of registering 600 runs against KXIP

Rohit has a decent record against KXIP in the IPL. The senior batsman has scored 590 runs in 23 matches against KXIP. He also has five fifties to his name. Rohit is just 10 shy of registering 600 runs against KXIP. He could become only the ninth player to register 600-plus runs against Punjab. Rohit can also surpass MS Dhoni's tally against KXIP (595).

Feats Rohit can script these feats

Rohit has captained MI against KXIP in 13 matches. A win could see him register his ninth victory against Punjab. The senior batsman has notched 340 fours for MI in the IPL. He needs 10 fours to register the mark of 350. A win tonight will see Rohit register 62 victories for MI in the competition.

Information How has Rohit fared in IPL 2020?