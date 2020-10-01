Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. This was MI's second win in IPL 2020 as KXIP succumbed to a third defeat. MI posted 191/4 in 20 overs after some brilliant batting at the death. KXIP lost momentum and failed to chase down the target. Here are the records broken.

KXIP vs MI How did the match pan out?

MI lost two early wickets, before Rohit and Ishan Kishan (28) added a 62-run stand for the third wicket. MI were 124/4 in 16.1 overs when Rohit was dismissed. In the next 23 balls, MI smashed 67 runs to post 191/4. In reply, KXIP openers got off to a brisk start. However, MI hit back and got the match under control.

Rohit Rohit equals Raina's feat of 38 IPL fifties

MI skipper Rohit Sharma scored a 45-ball 70. He hit eight fours and three sixes. This was Rohit's second IPL fifty-plus score this season. He now has 170 runs from four games. The senior cricketer registered his 38th career IPL fifty. He equaled Suresh Raina's tally (38). Rohit is now just six shy of registering 450 career IPL fours (444).

Runs Rohit joins an exclusive club in the tournament

Rohit surpassed the 5,000-run mark in the competition (5,068) at an average of 31.87. He has become just the third player to achieve this feat in the IPL after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. Kohli has scored 5,430 runs at 37.19, whereas, Raina, who decided to skip this edition, has amassed 5,368 runs.

Rohit vs KXIP Rohit surpasses 600 runs against KXIP

Rohit has a decent record against KXIP in the IPL. He has now gone past 600 runs against KXIP (660). He smashed his sixth career fifty against KXIP. Rohit became only the ninth player to register 600-plus runs against Punjab. Rohit went past MS Dhoni's tally against KXIP (595).

Do you know? Rohit registers 62 victories as MI skipper

Rohit has captained MI against KXIP in 14 matches. He has now registered a ninth victory against Punjab. A win tonight saw Rohit register 62 victories for MI in the competition.

Duo Pollard and Pandya do well for MI

Veteran Kieron Pollard continued his superb run with an unbeaten 20-ball 47. He has raced to 2,893 runs in the IPL and surpassed the tally of Brendon McCullum (2,880). Hardik Pandya, who smashed an unbeaten 30 from 11 balls, has raced to 1,145 runs. The all-rounder surpassed Irfan Pathan's tally of 1,139 runs. The duo added 67 runs for the fifth wicket.

Feats Other notable feats scripted in this match