Arsenal overcame Liverpool on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. The match had ended 0-0 at Anfield. Arsenal goal-keeper Bernd Leno was instrumental as he saved two penalties in the shootout. Meanwhile, Stoke City stunned Aston Villa 1-0 away from home, whereas, Brentford demolished Fulham 3-0. Here we present the key records that were broken.

Shootouts Third successive shootout between Arsenal and Liverpool in cup competitions

This was the third successive game between the two sides in cup competitions that ended in penalty shootouts. Last season, Liverpool and Arsenal played out a 5-5 thriller at Anfield, before the Reds won the shootout. And then in the Community Shield this season, Arsenal won the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. And now the Gunners prevailed once again.

Arsenal Impressive feats scripted by the Gunners

As per Opta, Bernd Leno is the first Arsenal goal-keeper to keep a clean sheet at Anfield since Vito Mannone in September 2012 (2-0). The Gunners have reached the League Cup quarter-final in four of the last five seasons. Notably, this was their first penalty shootout victory in the competition since the 2013-14 third round at West Brom.

Stats Fulham script an unwanted record, Vokes shines for Stoke

No top five European league club has shipped in more goals in all competitions this season than Fulham (13). They are level with West Brom. Stokes forward Sam Vokes had scored just one goal in his first 16 League Cup games. However, he has since scored four goals in his five appearances in the competition.

Do you know? Unique stat scripted in the Liverpool-Arsenal affair

This is the first of the last seven meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool in all competitions to see no goals scored in the first half. Their last six clashes had seen a combined 18 first half goals.

Information Carabao Cup quarter-finals draw