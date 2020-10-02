Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Both sides have won two games apiece from a total of three in this year's edition. For RR, Sanju Samson has impressed largely. Yuzvendra Chahal has been consistent for RCB. It will be interesting to see how they perform against each other.

Duo Samson and Chahal's performances in the IPL

In 96 matches, Samson has scored 2,376 runs at an average of 28.62. He has smashed two hundreds and 12 fifties. Recently, he surpassed the mark of 200 career IPL sixes (205). Meanwhile, Chahal owns 105 wickets in 88 matches, including a best match haul of 4/25. Chahal has an impressive bowling average of 22.94.

Chahal has dominated the show against Samson

Regarding the contest between the two players in the IPL, wicket-keeper batsman Samson has managed to score 23 runs off 28 balls by wrist-spinner Chahal. Meanwhile, Chahal has dismissed him three times.

IPL 2020 How have these two players fared in IPL 2020?

In the 13th edition of the IPL. Samson has scored 167 runs so far at 55.56. His strike rate of 201.20 is the best amongst the top five run-scorers. Samson has hit six fours and 16 sixes. Chahal has taken five wickets for RCB in IPL 2020. He has an economy rate of 7.58.

Samson has a poor record against RCB