Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. This is the first of the double header on Sunday. Both teams have two games apiece from a total of three in this year's edition. One expects a stern battle between the two teams. Here we present the complete match preview.

Preview Both teams need to get things right

Both teams will be making their first appearance in Abu Dhabi. Royals started off well in IPL 2020 but got things wrong against KKR. One expects to see a few changes in the side. Meanwhile, RCB need to work on their death bowling and fielding. RCB could go in with the same XI that featured against MI.

Probable XI RCB vs RR: Here's the probable XI

RCB probable XI - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa. RR probable XI - Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

Dream11 team prediction: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), AB de Villiers (vc). Sanju Samson (c). Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia. Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, Isuru Udana. The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Info The key stats ahead of the match

RCB skipper Virat Kohli needs 70 shy of becoming the first player to amass 5,500 runs in the competition. Yuzvendra Chahal (105) needs two scalps to go past Ashish Nehra (106). AB de Villiers (581) needs 19 more to become only the second batsman after Suresh Raina to score 600-plus runs against RR. He needs 29 runs to become the highest scorer against RR.

Information Head-to-head record and pitch report