Delhi Capitals face Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Both teams have won two games apiece in the ongoing edition of the competition. DC fell short against SRH in the previous match and need a response. KKR have won two successive games and will be confident. Here is the complete match preview.

DC vs KKR A run-fest could be on offer

The short boundaries at Sharjah promises a run-fest. A whopping 62 sixes have been hit on this ground in the two games held so far. For KKR, young pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi's temperament will be put to test. KKR will not tinker with their starting XI. DC need a response and a better bowling show will help them.

Probable XI DC vs KKR: A look at the probable XI

Delhi Capitals probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje. Kolkata Knight Riders probable XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, , Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

DC vs KKR, Dream11 team prediction: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell (c), Marcus Stoinis (vc), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Stat attack DC vs KKR: A look at the stats

DC batsman Shikhar Dhawan is three shy of 100 career IPL sixes (97). He also needs 44 runs to register the mark of 700 against KKR and become just the fourth player to do so. Andre Russell needs 65 runs to register a tally of 1,500 (1,435). Shubman Gill (623) is 13 shy of surpassing Ben Stokes (635) in terms of runs.

Information Pitch report and head-to-head record