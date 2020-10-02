Last updated on Oct 02, 2020, 04:35 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Delhi Capitals face Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
Both teams have won two games apiece in the ongoing edition of the competition.
DC fell short against SRH in the previous match and need a response.
KKR have won two successive games and will be confident.
Here is the complete match preview.
The short boundaries at Sharjah promises a run-fest.
A whopping 62 sixes have been hit on this ground in the two games held so far.
For KKR, young pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi's temperament will be put to test.
KKR will not tinker with their starting XI.
DC need a response and a better bowling show will help them.
Delhi Capitals probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje.
Kolkata Knight Riders probable XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, , Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.
DC vs KKR, Dream11 team prediction: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell (c), Marcus Stoinis (vc), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy.
The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
One can stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).
DC batsman Shikhar Dhawan is three shy of 100 career IPL sixes (97).
He also needs 44 runs to register the mark of 700 against KKR and become just the fourth player to do so.
Andre Russell needs 65 runs to register a tally of 1,500 (1,435).
Shubman Gill (623) is 13 shy of surpassing Ben Stokes (635) in terms of runs.
The pitch will assist batsmen given the trajectory in IPL 2020. Expect plenty of sixes being hit powerful hitters present in both teams. Bowlers need to alter their length and line. In 24 head-to-head meetings, KKR have a 13-10 advantage with one no result.
