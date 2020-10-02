Former Indian U-19 cricket team World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand smashed a brilliant century in the M R Group tournament. Playing for the Delhi Challengers, the stylish Unmukt scored a 135-ball 179 to help his side post 351/6 in 40 overs. In reply, Rajvanshi Cricket Club folded for a mere 202. Here are further details on the same.

40-over game How did the match pan out?

Vaibhav Rawal (20) and Unmukt added 80 runs for the opening wicket to set the base. Unmukt found company in the form of Ankit Tripathi (18), Karan Sharma (35) and Ashish Sehrawat (17) as he added three more fifty-plus stands. After his dismissal, a 10-ball 27* from Anureet Singh gave Challengers a defiant score. RCC lost wickets at regular intervals to surrender the clash.

All-round show Unmukt dazzles with 179-run knock, four wickets

It was a match-winning performance by Unmukt, who showed his mettle with both bat and ball. He smashed 17 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 135.79 to floor RCC. The support from the other end helped him go about his innings. And then with the ball, Unmukt claimed four wickets. He ended up with figures of 4/46 in 7.3 overs.

Career A look at Unmukt's cricket career

Unmukt's brilliance with the bat to help the U-19 Indian team win the 2012 World Cup will always be a special memory. Unmukt has done reasonably well in domestic cricket. In 67 First-class matches, he has scored 3,379 runs at 31.57. He also has 4,505 runs in List A cricket at 41.33, besides 1,565 runs in T20s as well.

Information Unmukt is the fifth-highest scorer for Delhi in First-class cricket