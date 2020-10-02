Gameweek three of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season is set to start tonight. After an entertaining previous week, there is plenty to watch out for this time around. The likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will hope to make a comeback. Bayer Leverkusen and Gladbach will want to win after an unimpressive start. Here is everything that you need to know.

Fixtures Bundesliga, gameweek 3 fixtures

Saturday: Union Berlin vs Mainz (12:00 AM), Stuttgart vs Leverkusen (7:00 PM), FC Koln vs Gladbach (7:00 PM), Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim (7:00 PM), Dortmund vs Freiburg (7:00 PM), Werder vs Arminia (7:00 PM), RB Leipzig vs Schalke (10:00 PM). Sunday: Wolfsburg vs Augsburg (7:00 PM), Bayern vs Hertha (9:30 PM). All matches are in IST.

Dortmund Dortmund need a response against Freiburg

All eyes will be on Jadon Sancho as he recovers from an illness. The likes of Marco Reus and Julian Brandt will hope to make their presence felt. After two successive defeats across competitions, Dortmund need a response. They have to get the job done against Freiburg. Notably, Dortmund are unbeaten in their last 18 Bundesliga matches against Freiburg.

Bayern Bayern out to resume normal business

After winning the treble in the 2019-20 campaign, champions Bayern have already bagged two trophies this season, taking their tally to five in 2020. The German Cup victory will boost the Bavarians, who were stunned 4-1 by Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last week. Hansi Flick will want to get his side back to normal business. Bayern host Hertha, who have three points so far.

Stat attack Notable stats ahead of the Bayern-Hertha encounter

Bayern ace Robert Lewandowski is one goal away from 100 in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena (all for Bayern in 97 games for the club). The Pole score 19 in 15 matches last season, including a brace in the opening game against Hertha. Manuel Neuer has kept 15 clean sheets in 21 Bundesliga games against Hertha (league record).

Duo Leverkusen and Gladbach need to change things around

With two draws from the opening two games, Bayer Leverkusen want to get three points when they travel away to Frankfurt. Notably, Stuttgart have not won at home to Leverkusen in the Bundesliga for 10 years. Gladbach have just one point from two games and will need to change things around. Interestingly, they have won 10 of the last 14 derbies against Koln.

Schalke Schalke out to avoid these unwanted records