Last updated on Oct 02, 2020, 11:31 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Chennai Super Kings suffered a third straight defeat in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.
The MS Dhoni-led side were chasing for a fourth successive match and SRH exposed their batting frailties.
SRH posted 164/5 in 20 overs, with Priyam Garg scoring 51*.
In reply, SRH held on to restrict CSK.
Here are the records broken.
SRH didn't get the desired start and lost four wickets for 69.
Priyam and Abhishek's partnership gave them something to work on.
Priyam, who hit six fours and a six, helped the side get past the 160-run mark.
For CSK, Deepak Chahar (2/31) was pick of the bowlers.
In reply, CSK's struggles with the bat continued.
They went on to falter once again.
19-year-old SRH batsman Priyam Garg registered his maiden IPL fifty.
The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 51 from 26 balls.
He shared a 71-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Abhishek Sharma (31).
David Warner (28) became the fourth batsman to surpass the 4,800-run mark in the competition (4,821).
Warner is now the eighth-highest run-scorer against CSK in the IPL (473).
Piyush Chawla (1/20) has raced to 155 career IPL wickets.
Chawla now has nine wickets against SRH in the tournament.
Chahar has claimed 38 wickets in the IPL and equaled Kagiso Rabada's tally.
Shardul Thakur (1/32) surpassed Yuvraj Singh's tally of 36 wickets (37).
MS Dhoni claimed one catch and now has a tally of 99.
He now has 138 dismissals.
MS Dhoni (47*) is now the seventh player in IPL history to get past the 4,500-run mark. Ravindra Jadeja (50) went past Michael Hussey (1,977) in terms of runs (2,000). The southpaw slammed his maiden IPL fifty. He shared a 72-run stand alongside MSD.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.