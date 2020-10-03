In the first afternoon game of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi.

Notably, the spinners are expected to be in action with the due being negated.

The spotlight will be on RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who has been vulnerable to leg-spinners.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Gopal will aim to exploit his weakness.

Let us analyze Kohli's performance against Gopal.