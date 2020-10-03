Last updated on Oct 03, 2020, 12:42 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Manchester United are set to take on Tottenham at Old Trafford in gameweek four of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will be wanting to get the job done against his former side.
Meanwhile, United's focus and sharpness are the attributes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to see.
Here we present the match preview.
Harry Maguire is available despite injuring his ankle in the Premier League win over Brighton.
However, there are no other fitness concerns in United's squad.
Son Heung-min, who is recovering in time from a hamstring issue, will be assessed.
Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt with an unspecified injury, while the returning Gareth Bale is not yet ready to feature.
United need to find a better balance in mid-field and the players need to protect the defenders.
United cannot allow Spurs to play in and around their 18-yard box.
Tottenham forward Harry Kane is in sublime form and could cause issues.
Spurs will create chances aplenty and will make life difficult for the hosts.
United's attacking line will have to deliver when chances arise.
Manchester United are unbeaten in the past three league meetings against Spurs.
United have scored in 15 successive Premier League matches.
Mourinho has only lost three of his 22 matches against Manchester United in all competitions.
Harry Kane's tally of five assists in the Premier League this season is a joint record after three matches.
Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Doherty, Maguire, Sanchez, Wan-Bissaka; Hojberg, Pogba; Moura, Fernandes (vc), Rashford, Kane (c).
The match is set to start at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).
Match prediction: 1-1.
