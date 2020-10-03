Virat Kohli is yet to fire in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scored 3, 1 and 14 in the three matches so far. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain will want to rectify the numbers when his side faces Rajasthan Royals today. Kohli, who has been a champion performer in T20s, can script a special record. Here's more.

Kohli is 82 runs away from becoming the first Indian to score 9,000 career T20 runs. Overall, he would become the seventh batsman to achieve this milestone. In 269 innings, Kohli has amassed 8,918 runs in T20s at an average of 40.72 and a strike rate of 134.24. He has registered five hundreds and 64 fifties to his name.

Kohli has achieved the mark in the 20-over format while representing Delhi, RCB and the Indian cricket team. 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket (13,296). He is followed by Kieron Pollard (10,345). Notably, they are the only players to amass over 10,000 T20 runs.

In 180 matches, Kohli has registered 5,430 runs in the IPL at an average of 37.19. He has five tons and 36 fifties under his belt at a strike rate of 131.12. The RCB skipper is 70 shy of becoming the first player to amass 5,500 runs in the competition.

