The 2020 edition of the French Open has lived up to its billing so far. 12-time champion Rafael Nadal has maintained his run of form to reach the fourth round. He has been joined by Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev. Women's number one seed Simona Halep has also progressed. Several third round matches will be held today. Here's a summary of the happenings.

Rafa Nadal has been brilliant so far

Spaniard Nadal is yet to drop a set in the ongoing Grand Slam event at Roland Garros. He started with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Egor Gerasimov. The 19-time Slam winner overcame Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 next in a dominating affair. And now, he went past Stefano Trevaglio 6-1, 6-4, 6-0. Nadal is set to face Sebastian Korda next.

Stars Thiem and Zverev keeping their heads held high

Last year's finalist Dominic Thiem has shown his credentials. The Austrian has prevailed against the likes of Marin Cilic, Jack Sock and 28th seed Casper Ruud. Thiem will take on Hugo Gaston next. Sixth seed Zverev got off to a strong start but was tested in a five-set thriller against Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4). He then beat Marco Cecchinato.

Women's singles: Here are the key details

In the women's singles, the likes of Petra Kvitova, Garbine Muguruza, Petra Martic, Aryna Sabalenka and Sofia Kenin are all in action on Saturday. These players will want to advance into the fourth round. Earlier, Halep beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-1 and will face Iga Swiatek on Sunday. She was joined by third seed Elina Svitolina and fifth seed Kiki Bertens.

Information What about Novak Djokovic?