The second game of double-header Saturday will see Delhi Capitals locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. Notably, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match, wherein the batsmen have relished their time on the crease so far. On the surface here, the bowlers will be wary off Andre Russell, who has a terrific record against DC. Let us analyze the same.

Record His record against DC

As of now, Russell has scored 1,435 runs from 67 matches at an average of 32.61 in the IPL. He also has 57 wickets to his name. Against Delhi Capitals, Russell has racked up 214 runs from six games at a strike-rate of 198.15. The tally also includes 21 sixes and 13 fours. Meanwhile, Russell has taken 11 wickets at 18.63 against them.

Do you know? Russell takes only 6.31 balls to slam a six (IPL)

The previous edition of IPL witnessed the Russell Storm as he finished with a record 52 sixes. This was 18 more than the next-best Chris Gayle (34). It is interesting to note that Russell takes only 6.31 balls to slam a six in the IPL.

Battles Russell vs DC bowlers

Russell has a splendid track record against the Delhi Capitals bowlers in the IPL. He has often taken the ferocious Kagiso Rabada to cleaners, having smashed 31 runs off 11 balls against him. Also, Rabada is yet to dismiss the Caribbean all-rounder. He has also managed to score 52 runs off 24 balls by Axar Patel, while Patel has dismissed him once.

Information Russell's record in death overs (IPL)

The Delhi Capitals have a sturdy bowling attack that helps them at the death. However, Russell also boasts a prolific record. Across various seasons of IPL, he has scored 824 runs from 39 matches at a strike-rate of 208.61 in the death overs.

DC vs KKR DC vs KKR: What to expect?