Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
The second game of double-header Saturday will see Delhi Capitals locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders.
Notably, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match, wherein the batsmen have relished their time on the crease so far.
On the surface here, the bowlers will be wary off Andre Russell, who has a terrific record against DC.
Let us analyze the same.
As of now, Russell has scored 1,435 runs from 67 matches at an average of 32.61 in the IPL.
He also has 57 wickets to his name.
Against Delhi Capitals, Russell has racked up 214 runs from six games at a strike-rate of 198.15.
The tally also includes 21 sixes and 13 fours.
Meanwhile, Russell has taken 11 wickets at 18.63 against them.
The previous edition of IPL witnessed the Russell Storm as he finished with a record 52 sixes. This was 18 more than the next-best Chris Gayle (34). It is interesting to note that Russell takes only 6.31 balls to slam a six in the IPL.
Russell has a splendid track record against the Delhi Capitals bowlers in the IPL.
He has often taken the ferocious Kagiso Rabada to cleaners, having smashed 31 runs off 11 balls against him.
Also, Rabada is yet to dismiss the Caribbean all-rounder.
He has also managed to score 52 runs off 24 balls by Axar Patel, while Patel has dismissed him once.
The Delhi Capitals have a sturdy bowling attack that helps them at the death. However, Russell also boasts a prolific record. Across various seasons of IPL, he has scored 824 runs from 39 matches at a strike-rate of 208.61 in the death overs.
Andre Russell is yet to unleash his beast mode in the IPL 2020.
In the previous game against Rajasthan Royals, he did give a glimpse of his hitting by smashing three giant sixes.
Nevertheless, the impending fixture against DC presents him an opportunity to go all out.
One may expect Russell to tonk the ball hard at Sharjah's compact ground.
