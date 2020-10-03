England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to join Rajasthan Royals after missing the first two weeks of IPL 2020. The Rajasthan Royals, on Saturday, tweeted a picture of Stokes, who will arrive in the UAE on Sunday. Notably, Stokes had pulled out midway through the Pakistan Test series to be with his father, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Rules Stokes to undergo six days of quarantine in UAE

As per the IPL rules related to the COVID-19 protocols, Stokes will have to undergo six days of quarantine upon his arrival in the UAE. He will then be officially available for Rajasthan Royals' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 11. However, the franchise may not include him in the XI and play him in the following game against DC on October 14.

Stokes Stokes hasn't played competitive cricket since August

England all-rounder Stokes hasn't competed in competitive cricket since August. Previously, he emerged as the leading run-scorer of Windies Test series. Ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, he travelled to New Zealand, where his parents reside presently. Stokes' father Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league international, was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg, two days before Christmas last year with a serious illness.

RR yet to comment on Stokes' spot

The Royals are yet to comment on Stokes joining the squad. Although the franchise may have dropped hints of him arriving him in UAE, they would like to give him a breathing space. "It's a difficult scenario, so we're giving him as much time as he needs, and connecting with him as best we can," Royals head coach Andrew McDonald had earlier told ESPNcricinfo.

Replacement Tom Curran likely to make way for Stokes