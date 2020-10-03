Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. Despite winning and losing twice, MI top the proceedings in the eight-team table. After getting off to a poor start, SRH have stitched two successive wins and are looking solid once again. Ahead of a crunch match, we present the complete preview.

MI Mumbai have the resources to hurt SRH

MI could bring in Chris Lynn for Quinton de Kock. The latter has failed to get going this season with the bat. This could see Ishan Kishan don the wicket-keeping role. MI have quality in-form players and will want to take the mantle. Kieron Pollard has been the shining star for MI. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar have impressed.

SRH SRH have to continue in the same vein

SRH will have to continue in the same vein after doing well against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings respectively. The batting is what needs to improve for SRH in order to test MI. They have got a quality bowling unit and the fielding needs a bit of improvement. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury means one of Sandeep Sharma or Siddarth Kaul will come in.

Probable XI MI vs SRH: A look at the probable XI

MI - Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. SRH - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

MI vs SRH, Dream11 team prediction: Rohit Sharma, David Warner (vc), Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan (wk), Priyam Garg, Kieron Pollard (c), Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan. The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Stat attack A look at the stats ahead of the match