The summer transfer window is set to shut down on October 5. The window was reshaped amid the coronavirus pandemic and the market opened on July 27. Despite the financial crisis faced in this period of uncertainty due to COVID-19, several high-profile deals went through as clubs splashed the cash. Here are the five most expensive deals in the Premier League this summer.

Chelsea, who have spent heavily this summer, signed Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell on a five-year deal for £45m. Chilwell made a total of 123 appearances for Leicester and scored four goals. The England international has replaced Marcos Alonso in the starting XI. He has made two appearances for Chelsea this season across competitions. Chilwell made his league debut against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Premier League champions Liverpool roped in forward Diogo Jota from Wolves in a £41m deal that could rise to £45m with add-ons. The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Reds. He scored 44 goals for Wolves in 131 appearances in all competitions. Meanwhile, the Portuguese has started well at Liverpool, scoring a Premier League goal. He has made three appearances across competitions.

Manchester City have signed 23-year-old defender Ruben Dias from Benfica on a six-year deal for about £65m. Meanwhile, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi moved the other way for £13.7m. Dias became City boss Pep Guardiola's third significant summer signing. He made 137 appearances for Benfica and scored 12 goals. He comes in as a right-sided central defender and is being touted as Vincent Kompany's replacement.

Chelsea signed RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in a £48m deal. The versatile player scored 95 goals in 195 appearances for Leipzig, including 34 last season. He has made four appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring once.

