Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings in the second game of Sunday's double-header at Dubai. The teams would like to bounce back from their recent defeats in the tournament. Notably, both KXIP and CSK occupy the bottom-two spots on the points table presently, having secured only one win from four matches. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Dubai International Stadium will host the match on October 4 (7:30 PM IST). As the tournament has progressed, the wicket at this venue has become more sluggish and sticky. However, the batsmen could still make the most of it, once set. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

KXIP KXIP would want to bring back Chris Gayle

The Kings XI Punjab are in desperate need to introduce Universe Boss Chris Gayle in the batting order. All-rounder James Neesham, who has been expensive and hasn't quite fired with the bat so far, could make way for him. Gayle's inclusion could strengthen KXIP's batting atop. Probable XI: Rahul (C/WK), Gayle, Agarwal, Pooran, Maxwell, Nair, Sarfaraz, Gowtham, Shami, Cottrell, Bishnoi.

CSK Dejected CSK aim to make a comeback

It's not often that Chennai Super Kings lose three matches in a row. Although skipper MS Dhoni brought back Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Shardul Thakur against SRH, the changes didn't help their cause. Nonetheless, he would like to back the same XI and iron the chinks. Probable XI: Watson, Rayudu, du Plessis, Jadhav, Dhoni (WK/C), Bravo, Jadeja, Curran, Thakur, Chawla, Chahar.

H2H, Stats KXIP vs CSK: Head-to-head and stats

Dwayne Bravo presently has 1,483 runs and 147 wickets to his name in the IPL. In the upcoming game, he could become the first player to complete a double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, CSK have won 12 matches with a win percentage of 59.52. On the other hand, KXIP have won eight of them.

Information Dream11: Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis to lead the side