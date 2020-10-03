Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the first game of double-header Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led franchise now has the most number of points (6) among the eight teams, with three wins. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, who had reached the top of the table, lost their second game, having won their first two games of this season. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals lost early wickets and stumbled despite a good start by Jos Buttler (12-ball 22). The likes of Steve Smith (5) and Sanju Samson (4) couldn't capitalize upon their starts. However, middle-order batsmen Mahipal Lomror (47) and Rahul Tewatia (24*) propelled RR to 154/6. In reply, Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli drove RCB to victory.

Devdutt Padikkal Padikkal rises to occasion once again

RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal seems to be unstoppable at the moment as he raced to his third fifty of the tournament. With this, the 20-year-old became the first player to smash three 50+ scores in the first four matches of the IPL. Notably, ten other players have struck two 50+ scores each. His scores so far read as- 56, 1, 54 and 63.

Data King Kohli finds his form!

RCB skipper Virat Kohli finally found his form after faltering in his first three innings this season. He registered his 37th IPL fifty, joint-second most with Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan. Overall, Kohli finished on an unbeaten 72.

Navdeep Saini Fourth player to deliver a maiden over this season

Yet again, pace spearhead Navdeep Saini impressed with this pace and impeccable lengths. He became only the fourth bowler to have delivered a maiden over in the ongoing IPL season. Others on the tally are Shivam Mavi (vs MI), Trent Boult (vs KKR), Sheldon Cottrell (vs MI). However, he proved expensive in his last over and finished with figures of 37/1.

Robin Uthappa Uthappa has failed to deliver at number four so far

RR batsman Robin Uthappa hasn't found his feet in the ongoing season so far. The experienced Indian batsman is yet to reach the double-figure mark in the tournament. Notably, the number four slot hasn't quite suited him. Since 2017, Uthappa's scores at number four or below read as - 0, 2, 1, 2, 0, 9, 5, 9, 2.

Information Jofra Archer shines with the bat

Apart from firing searing thunderbolts, Jofra Archer has also played some handy knocks in the season thus far. In four matches, Archer has scored 62 runs off mere 25 balls. Interestingly, he has been dismissed only once (vs KKR).

Sixes Joint-most sixes in death overs (16-20) in IPL 2020