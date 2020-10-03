The first game of Sunday's double-header will see Mumbai Indians taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, the match will be played at Sharjah, which hosts its second game of the weekend. MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who is known for his big hits, will fancy playing here. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Rashid Khan would want to restrict the Hitman. Let us analyze Rohit's performance against Rashid.

Rohit vs Rashid: Stats that matter

Rohit recently became the third batsman to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL. Overall, he owns 5,068 runs from 192 matches at 31.87. On the other hand, Rashid has scalped 59 wickets in 50 matches, including a best match haul of 3/14. As of now, the former has managed to score 18 runs off 14 balls against Rashid, while Rashid has dismissed him once.

Rohit's dismal show against SRH

Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL among active MI players. However, he averages quite less (19.72) against them. So far, Rohit has aggregated 217 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 125.43 against SRH.

IPL 2019: How did Rohit fare against SRH in 2019?

The last game between MI and SRH went into the Super Over, which was later won by the former. Rohit could only muster 24 off 18 balls in that match. MI also won the first game as they defended a paltry 136. Off-spinner Mohammad Nabi dismissed Rohit in the match. Interestingly, Rohit's only 50+ score against SRH came in 2017.

