Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Shreyas Iyer led the way for the Capitals to help them put up a score of 228/4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In reply, KKR had too much on their platter and failed to get past DC's total. Here are the records broken.

DC vs KKR How did the match pan out?

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave DC the desired start by stitching 51 runs for the first wicket. Shaw and Iyer then added 73 runs to keep the momentum going. Iyer and Pant then amassed 72 runs between them and helped DC finish strongly. For KKR, Andre Russell (2/29) did well. In reply, the DC bowlers managed to keep KKR under control.

Duo Shaw and Iyer register these feats

Prithvi slammed a 41-ball 66, including four fours and four sixes. The youngster registered his sixth IPL fifty. He also went past the 700-run mark for DC (735). Iyer hit seven fours and six sixes in his knock of 88*. The DC skipper surpassed the 1,850-run mark in the IPL (1,851). He registered his 14th career IPL fifty.

Total DC amass their second-highest score in IPL history

Delhi's 228/4 is now their second-highest total in IPL history. This was also their highest score against KKR, surpassing the 219/4 in IPL 2018. This was the seventh occasion DC surpassed the 200-run mark in the competition. This season has seen Sharjah producing six successive scores of 200-plus in three matches. DC's 228/4 is now the highest total in IPL 2020.

Information Dhawan and Iyer register these numbers against KKR

Shikhar Dhawan is now the fourth-highest scorer against KKR in the IPL (682). He went past Virat Kohli's tally of 674. Iyer registered his second fifty against KKR. In 11 matches, he has hit 30 fours and 22 sixes against the Knight Riders.

Feats Other feats scripted in the match