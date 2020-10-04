Gameweek three of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season has seen seven games being played so far. There are two matches left to be played tonight. The biggest highlight was Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 win against Freiburg. Meanwhile, Schalke scripted some unwanted stats after being thumped by RB Leipzig. Gladbach sealed a win, whereas, Bayer Leverkusen settled for a draw. Here we present the key numbers.

Dortmund Teenager Reyna scripts history, Dortmund continue unbeaten run against Freiburg

Dortmund teenager Gio Reyna became the first 17-year-old to provide three assists in a Bundesliga game. Reyna has had a direct hand in five of Dortmund's seven Bundesliga goals after three matches this season (one goal, four assists). Dortmund are unbeaten in their last 19 Bundesliga matches against Freiburg. Erling Haaland has scored 17 goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances to date.

Schalke Schalke script unwanted feats against four-star Leipzig

Leipzig, who thrashed Schalke 4-0, moved atop the Bundesliga table. Former Manchester City player Angelino scored his second Bundesliga goal since arriving in January, with his first also against Schalke in February. Schalke are the first team in Bundesliga history to ship in 14 goals after three matchdays. They are 19 matches without a win, besides suffering seven successive defeats.

FC Koln FC Koln script unwanted feats against Gladbach

FC Koln have started a Bundesliga season without a win in the first three matchdays for the 11th time. This was their 200th home defeat in the Bundesliga. The visiting team with the most wins is arch-rivals Gladbach (25). They are also winless in 13 Bundesliga matches. This was Gladbach's 51st win against Koln, besides winning 11 of their last 15 derby clashes.

Andrej Kramaric Andrej Kramaric becomes first Hoffenheim player to script this record

Andrej Kramaric became the first Hoffenheim player to reach six goals after three matchdays of a Bundesliga season. He has scored 11 goals in his last five Bundesliga matches. Kramaric's goal means he has now scored against all of the 22 Bundesliga clubs he has faced. Hoffenheim lost for the first time in seven matches, whereas, Frankfurt are unbeaten in seven.

Twitter Post Special Reyna!