Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Monday. Both teams won their previous games and will be hoping to build on the confidence. For RCB, it was crucial that Virat Kohli got runs against RR. Meanwhile, DC got the job done after an all-round display against KKR. Here's the match preview.

RCB RCB have impressed recently

RCB have won two games in a row and will be wanting to go with the same starting XI. Devdutt Padikkal has already impressed with some telling knocks upfront. Kohli and the consistent AB de Villiers are the rocks of this side. Yuzvendra Chahal's impact with the ball has been pleasing, whereas, Isuru Udana has shown he is capable of claiming wickets.

DC In-form DC top the IPL 2020 table

DC top the IPL 2020 table after three wins from four games. Against KKR, they showed their authority with the bat, before the bowlers chipped in. DC's strengths lie in their overall balance. They have a strong batting and bowling unit to aid them. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been excellent. Shreyas Iyer has led from the front to get the side believing.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI for both teams

RCB probable XI - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa DC probable XI - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

Dream11 team prediction: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (vc), Shreyas Iyer (c), AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal. The match is set to start on 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar.

Stats A look at the stats and head-to-head record