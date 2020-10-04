Last updated on Oct 04, 2020, 12:36 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Monday.
Both teams won their previous games and will be hoping to build on the confidence.
For RCB, it was crucial that Virat Kohli got runs against RR. Meanwhile, DC got the job done after an all-round display against KKR.
Here's the match preview.
RCB have won two games in a row and will be wanting to go with the same starting XI.
Devdutt Padikkal has already impressed with some telling knocks upfront.
Kohli and the consistent AB de Villiers are the rocks of this side.
Yuzvendra Chahal's impact with the ball has been pleasing, whereas, Isuru Udana has shown he is capable of claiming wickets.
DC top the IPL 2020 table after three wins from four games.
Against KKR, they showed their authority with the bat, before the bowlers chipped in.
DC's strengths lie in their overall balance.
They have a strong batting and bowling unit to aid them.
Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been excellent.
Shreyas Iyer has led from the front to get the side believing.
RCB probable XI - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa
DC probable XI - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.
Dream11 team prediction: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (vc), Shreyas Iyer (c), AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal.
The match is set to start on 7:30 PM IST.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar.
Another fifty for Kohli (37), will see him equal the tally of Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina (38 fifties each).
Iyer (1,851) and Pant (1,870) can both surpass the 1,900-run mark in the competition.
Chahal needs three wickets to surpass Ravindra Jadeja's tally of 110.
These two sides have met 23 times.
RCB have a 14-10 advantage, with one match having no result.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.